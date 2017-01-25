WWE: New Odds On Favorite To Win The Royal Rumble

As of last week, Braun Strowman was favored to win this year’s Royal Rumble match.

The odds have changed again this week. According to U.K. betting site oddschecker, Goldberg is now a 3/1 favorite to win this year’s Rumble match. Strowman isn’t far behind, as he is in second at 7/2 odds. As of last Thursday, Goldberg was 11/1, so some type of backstage news has given betters a reason to change their minds.

Here are the top 10 favorites in order:

Goldberg (3/1)

Braun Strowman (7/2)

The Undertaker / Randy Orton (4/1)

Randy Orton (4/1)

Finn Balor (5/1)

Samoa Joe (11/2)

Chris Jericho (12/1)

Brock Lesnar (14/1)

Baron Corbin / Seth Rollins / Sami Zayn / The Miz (16/1)

As noted, Balor and Samoa Joe have not been announced for the Rumble match and are purely speculative at this point.

