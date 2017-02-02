WWE: Natalya Attacks Nikki Bella Before Smackdown

The women of the WWE can’t seem to wait until their respective shows kick off to begin battling. A few weeks ago, Nia Jax attacked Sasha Banks during warm ups for RAW and tonight, the WWE has posted video of Natalya attacking Nikki Bella as she got off the bus before tonight’s Smackdown LIVE.

These types of pre-show attacks are really serving as a good reminder that the WWE is providing content around the clock.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The feud between Nikki and Natalya has become a surprising highlight on Smackdown. Stay tuned to the USA Network to see how Nikki responds to Natalya’s attack.

