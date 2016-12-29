WWE: Mystery Woman Attacks Becky Lynch On Smackdown

The most important women’s wrestler on Smackdown over the last two weeks may have been the masked “La Luchadora.” Last week, it was former Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch disguised as the masked wrestler when she outsmarted champion, Alexa Bliss to pick up a non-title victory.

This week, as Alexa defended her championship against Becky Lynch, another woman came down to the ring dressed in the purple and blue Luchadora get up. Only this time, it was Becky Lynch who became the target. As Becky Lynch attempted to pull the mask off La Luchadora, the mystery woman rammed Lynch’s head into an exposed turnbuckle, which allowed Alexa Bliss to retain her title.

In a post match interview, Alexa suggested the mystery attacker was “probably Nia Jax.” Considering the masked assailant was only about 150lbs, I think we can safely rule Nia out.

Who do you think was the woman behind the mask?