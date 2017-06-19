Baron Corbin Wins Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Man, this was pretty spectacular. Here are some easily digestible moments:

Up Next: Photos Of WWE Superstars When They Were Just Fans

Videos by PopCulture.com

Biggest Bump: Sami Zayn’s Super Duper Sunset Flip Powerbomb. 2 people on a ladder never ends well.

Are You Dead?: AJ Styles got his gloves on the briefcase. The problem? There was no ladder underneath him. Dolph Ziggler removed the structure and AJ had to dangle. And then he fell.

Nakamura’s Comeback: That damn Baron Corbin. He jipped the whole arena of seeing Shinsuke’s glorious entrance. He attacked Shinsuak on the ramp, to everyone’s dismay. Naturally, Nakaumra would return to a huge pop and a monster display of offense. Which lead to:

Mark Out Moment: After dismantling the field, Shinsuke started his climb. then, he had to stop as his foe of 1,000 suns was staring right back at him. AJ Style and Nakamura got chance to tease us. It was beautiful. More, please!

Years from now, we may look at this MiTB and grovel over its star power. A lot has to happen between now and then, but this match involved some highly talented folks. For members of the IWC, it had to be a surreal moment to see Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura all competing in a WWE ring. Regardless of what happens next, the state SmackDown is in proficient hands.

More: Triple H Growing Frustrated With Vince McMahon