Clues Emerging for WWE Money in the Bank Winners Next Weekend

Six days out from WWE‘s Money in the Bank PPV event, we have our first set of clues as to who could be coming out on top in both the men’s and women’s ladder matches.

Bet Wrestling, one of the premiere sites for betting on professional wrestling, has released their first set of odds for the show. They have released odds on all of the matches, not just the ladder matches for the briefcases, but it is those matches which will stir the most interest in fans.

In the men’s Money in the Bank match, The Miz is currently favored to win the match with +140 odds. This jives well with what we wrote here recently about the stars aligning for The Miz to win this year’s bout.

Miz is followed by Braun Strowman (+300) and Samoa Joe (+470). Rounding out the rest of the field, in order of being favored, are Kevin Owens (+725), Finn Balor (+725), Rusev (+725), and Bobby Roode (+2500).

The odds in the women’s contest may surprise some fans, as Natalya is currently favored to win the Money in the Bank briefcase at +160 odds. Closely following her is Alexa Bliss (who we also recently made the case for) at +400. Hot on her heels is Charlotte Flair at +405.

The rest of the women’s field, in order of their odds, are Sasha Banks (+500), Becky Lynch (+900), Lana (+1100), Ember Moon (+1100), and Naomi (+3000). The fact that Ember Moon and Naomi are so close to the end of the pecking order has to be considered a bit of a shock.

The odds for the rest of the announced matches for Money in the Bank are below:

WWE Championship – Last Man Standing

AJ Styles (c) -120 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -120 WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Nia Jax (c) +400 vs Ronda Rousey -600 WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Carmella (c) +160 vs Asuka -210 WWE Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins (c) -675 vs Elias +425 Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Bludgeon Brothers(c) -750 vs Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson +450 Roman Reigns -1350 vs Jinder Mahal +650 Bobby Lashley -590 vs Sami Zayn +390 Daniel Bryan -150 vs Big Cass +110

Most interesting to note here is both challengers in the women’s title matches being favored to win this close to the show. Given the fact that Rousey will be inducted into UFC’s Hall of Fame in just a few weeks, it makes sense to put the WWE RAW women’s title on her ahead of that big moment.