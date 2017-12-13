WWE

WWE Superstars Pick Their Dream Partners for the ‘Mixed Match Challenge’

On Wednesday WWE announced its plans for the ‘Mixed Match Challenge,’ a 12-week tournament where WWE superstars compete in mixed tag matches for a $100,000 prize to go towards a charity of their choosing. But instead of being on television, the show will broadcast live on Facebook.

None of the teams have been announced yet, but many Superstars took to social media to say who they want to partner up with.

Bayley and Sasha Banks both named a number of potential partners from Monday Night Raw, but both agreed they don’t want to tag with Enzo Amore.

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor made it pretty clear he wants to tag with Bayley. Bayley responded, saying the two “would dominate that show!”

Multiple wrestlers said they want Braun Strowman as a partner, including the dominant Nia Jax.

Over on the SmackDown Live side, Becky Lynch nominated Tyler Breeze to be her partner, most because he dresses like her.

Other pitched teams included Natalya and Big, Charlotte and Bobby Roode (in matching robes of course), Kalisto alongside Sasha Banks and Lana with her husband Rusev.

General Managers Kurt Angle and Daniel Bryan will announce the teams for the “Mixed Match Challenge” in the coming weeks.

