WWE: Mick Foley To Be Replaced As RAW GM?

On Monday’s episode of RAW, Stephanie McMahon brought out Mick Foley for his 2016 job evalution, because who doesn’t get their performance evaluations in front of millions of people? Steph insinuated that if Mick couldn’t produce the Undertaker he would be fired. Luckily for Mick and for the rest of us, the Deadman showed up to drop his major Royal Rumble announcement.

While this would normally lead us to believe Mick’s job as RAW GM was safe, today Foley had an interesting exchange that leads us to believe otherwise.

First, Lana admitted what the rest of us have already known; that Smackdown is a better show. Then she also offered her services as Foley’s associate GM to make RAW better.

I hate to admit it but #SDLive is a great show. Maybe @RealMickFoley should make me associate GM to help make #Raw better ! ? 😎just saying👠 — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) January 11, 2017

Foley then responded with this nugget.

Well @LanaWWE, that #Raw GM job just might be up for grabs soon! https://t.co/su19Xofaei — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 11, 2017

With Mick’s recent health problems and the WWE’s history of keeping programming fresh by hiring and firing GMs when the show needs a boost, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Stephanie bring in some new blood heading into Wrestlemania season.

If Foley’s premonition comes true, who would you like to see replace Mick as the new RAW GM?

