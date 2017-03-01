Matt Hardy Sends A Message To Bray Wyatt

If you thought Randy Orton burning down the Wyatt Family farm on tonight’s Smackdown LIVE resembled something out of last year’s #BROKEN Matt Hardy saga, you weren’t alone.

Hardy, who as of today is free from his TNA contract, took to twitter to send Bray Wyatt a message after the segment ended.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Oddly enough, Hardy used an old Wyatt tweet to do so.

I certainly do, Champion of MeekMahan’s BLUE Show. At least I can trust my #BrotherNero. https://t.co/x01OE3GU6T — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 1, 2017

Matt Hardy sent out a number of invitations to past and present WWE stars to participate in the Apocalypo match at last year’s Total Nonstop Deletion. Hardy invited the D-Generation X, Evolution, the New Day, the Wyatt Family. Bray Wyatt had responded to Hardy with a simple “you know where to find us.”

It appears that now that is true.

Hardy’s wife Reby Sky was on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio today to discuss the Hardy Brothers’ departure from TNA/Impact Wrestling and while she didn’t shed light on the rumors that the Hardys were on their way back to the WWE, she assured everyone that Matt was not going to let go of the #Broken gimmick that resurrected his career.

“[It] is not about to let that go, I can confirm that for sure,” Reby said. “It’s kind of his baby, his brainchild. He took such a risk with it, even I was telling him, dude, this accent’s gotta go. Everyone was like, ‘you’re crazy, this is dumb, it’s insane.’ He kept on with it, it kept evolving. It’s his baby, so there will be ‘Broken’ wherever there is Matt Hardy.”

If the Hardys were to return to the WWE, it appears they would fit perfectly into the ridiculously absurd and amazing storyline that is currently leading Smackdown to Wrestlemania 33.

MORE WWE: Kevin Owens Explains Why He Turned On Jericho / Forgotten Wyatt Family Member Returning Soon? / Major Spoiler On Kurt Angle’s Return To WWE TV