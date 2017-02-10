WWE Makes Changes To The Elimination Chamber

WWE has casually been referring to this weekend’s WWE Championship match as an “all-new” Elimination Chamber structure on Smackdown Live. Bryan Alvarez confirmed on Wednesday’s Wrestling Observer Live that there have been some changes made to the structure.

According to wrestlingnews.co the Elimination Chamber concept had been dropped because of the logistics of having to set up the Chamber in arenas. Many arenas have a large scoreboard hanging above the ringside area and it was tough to set up a structure that large because it has to hang over the ring during the undercard matches. The Chamber structure (once it’s set up) is said to weigh about 10 tons.

What kind of changes would you like to see to the Chamber structure? As long as there is no electric chair in the middle of the ring we should be fine.

Sunday’s Elimination Chamber card shakes out like this:

John Cena defending the WWE Championship against Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, The Miz and Dean Ambrose in the Elimination Chamber structure.

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper,

American Alpha defending their titles in a tag team turmoil match

Alexa Bliss defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Naomi

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews and Kaliso in a handicap match.

