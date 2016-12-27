WWE: Major Backstage Update On Goldberg’s WWE Future!

The only surprise bigger than Goldberg’s return to a WWE ring was his under 2 minute destruction of Brock Lesnar at the 2016 Survivor Series. It was initially believed that Goldberg would only come back for one more match before riding off into the sunset. The night after the Survivor Series, Goldberg revealed that he would be competing in the 2017 Royal Rumble in the hopes of competing for the WWE Championship one more time.

As we inch closer to the Rumble, we may be learning exactly what Goldberg’s future with the WWE appears to be. A recent report by Ringside News has revealed the backstage plans for Goldberg’s Wrestlemania season.

“Regarding how many dates Goldberg signed for, we have been informed that he has signed for thirteen appearances with the company heading into WrestleMania season. Those appearances include three matches as well – one being the Rumble Battle Royal and a rematch against Brock Lesnar that is rumored for WrestleMania 33.”

Goldberg has been announced to work the first RAW of 2017 on January 2nd from Tampa. The company has also added Goldberg to the January 23 RAW event from Cleveland at The Q Arena.

While the Rumble match and Lesnar rematch seem like a certainty, it is the third match that could be most intriguing. The RAW brand will be hosting the Fastlane ppv on March 5th; less than a month away from Wrestlemania 33.

Having Goldberg compete at Fastlane would greatly increase the public’s interest in what would otherwise likely be seen as a throwaway pay per view. Assuming Goldberg finishes up with the WWE at Wrestlemania 33, it would be great to see him work with someone other than Brock Lesnar (who he has already faced twice), before he makes his exit.

The stacked RAW roster leaves may intriguing “dream match” possibilities for the former WCW champion, including Roman Reigns, Rusev and Kevin Owens.

Who would you like to see Goldberg face off against on the road to Wrestlemania?

