WWE Legend Reportedly Goes Missing

WWE Legend, Sean Waltman, also known as X-Pac, has reportedly gone missing. The former D-Generation X and NWO star was scheduled to wrestle in the United Kingdom for International Pro Wrestling, but according to the promotion, never arrived or contacted anyone about his absence.

According to WrestlingInc, Waltman was booked in a 6-man tag team match alongside Chakara and Scott Star against the team of Sammy Smooth, Adam ‘Flex’ Maxted and Livvii Grace. Waltman was scheduled to arrive one day before the event.

IPW:UK released the following statement on their Facebook page.

“With regret, unless a miracle occurs, X-Pac will no longer be appearing at the Extreme Measures 2017 event later today.

He was scheduled to land in the UK on Saturday at 2pm, but 12 hours later and nobody has heard from him. We wish Sean well and hope he is safe. Sometimes you do everything you can but it’s completely out of our hands.

* We spent Saturday attempting to check if flights were possible for an international name to replace him, but at such short notice the options were next to none. As a result, we have been searching up and down the UK for available replacements and as you will see on the day tomorrow, we think we’ve found the best option at short notice.

* All other advertised wrestlers are in the country and ready for the show.

* Jimmy Havoc will be joining the Meet & Greet to replace X-Pac.

* Anybody who had an Interval photo package, The London Riots will replace X-Pac in the photo package. You’re also immediately given a £10 reduction on package you’ve purchased, or if you wish you may obtain a full refund. Just let us know at the event.

* Furthermore, if you’ve placed an order for the X-Pac IPW:UK tee, you may either keep your purchase of the tee as some kind of collectors item, or have a complete refund.

Any further questions can be directed to us by private message, we will endeavor to reply to all messages before door time.”

The unexplained absence is certainly alarming as Waltman has long battled substance abuse problems. Hopefully, the entire incident is just a misunderstanding as by all account, the former WWE great is currently in the best shape of his life, both physically and mentally.

As of this writing, Waltman has not updated the situation on social media. We will keep you posted as any new information comes in.

*Update* Waltman’s friend and business associate posted a message on Twitter aboutX-Pac “dealing with some issues.”

