WWE Legend X-Pac Wasn’t Missing, He Was Arrested

Former WWE Superstar, Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac, was not actually missing this weekend. TMZ is now reporting that the NWO and DX legend was actually arrested at LAX over the weekend after attempting to carry meth and marijuana through customs.

TMZ released the following statement:

“Law enforcement sources tell us … 44-year-old Sean Waltman was flying out to a wrestling event in the United Kingdom when he was stopped at Customs and officials discovered the drugs.

We’re told airport police were called to the scene and Waltman was arrested on the spot. He was transported to a nearby jail where he was booked for possession of a controlled substance.

To make things worse … during the process, officials noticed an outstanding warrant for Waltman stemming from a prior DUI arrest.”

Waltman gave fans a scare when he didn’t show up for his scheduled International Professional Wrestling show in the UK over the weekend. IPW:UK gave a statement which had social media up in arms about Waltman’s whereabouts.

Afterbuzz TV (where Waltman hosts his X-Pac12360 podcast) CEO, Kevin Undergaro, was the first to make contact with Waltman and updated social media on Pac being “alive and well,” yet dealing with some “issues”.

Unfortunately, it appears the “issues” Waltman was dealing with were closely related to the same substance abuse problems that have plagued him in the past. Waltman has been arrested for drug possession on multiple occasions and admittedly has struggled with crystal meth in the past.

The news of Waltman’s arrest is even more heartbreaking, due to the fact that he recently underwent an amazing physical transformation and was said to be in the best shape of his life.

We certainly hope the WWE Legend can get the help he needs to continue his battle.

