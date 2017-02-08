Why Chyna Once Turned Down A Fight With Laila Ali

Sean Waltman, better known to WWE fans as X Pac, was recently on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro and gave some interesting insight into a mega-fight that never came to be.

At one point in her post-WWE career, Chyna (real name Joan Marie Laurer) was propositioned to fight world famous boxing champion, Laila Ali. Waltman, who was in a relationship with Chyna at the time, revealed how the fight was proposed.

“When Chyna was working for New Japan, [Antonio] Inoki was trying to set up a fight between her and Laila Ali, she [Chyna] was his protege. She was Inoki’s protege… she had some grappling skills, but not like that. She knew that it wasn’t a good idea.”

When asked if Chyna would have had a chance against the boxing champion, Waltman thought better of the idea.

“No, come on…Laila Ali was the best female boxer in the world, Joanie knew. She was like, ‘no way, it ain’t happening.’ She was realistic about it.”

Sadly, Chyna passed away on April 20 due to a combined effect of alcohol and drugs.

