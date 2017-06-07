WWE Leaving Door Open For Possible Undertaker Return

It seemed fairly certain The Undertaker laid his legendary WWE career to rest after his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33— but could we one day hear the bell toll for The Dead Man again? According to a recent report from Wrestlingnews, WWE is remaining open to the Phenom’s possible future return.

Safe to say, most assumed we saw Undertaker retire his character altogether when he dropped his gloves, hat, and trenchcoat in the ring following his loss at this year’s WrestleMania. The message seemed clear, as he visibly broke character to embrace his wife during his exit and took one last long look back to the ring and the crowd.

But some fans held out hope that Taker’s emotional walk-off into the darkness may have just been a temporary farewell. Adding to this speculation, WWE never issued an official statement on his retirement. Although he reportedly told the WWE that he was done after WrestleMania 33, the company seem reluctant to write him off, even taking measures to leave the door open for a possible return.

In fact, on the Raw after ‘Mania, Michael Cole talked about Taker’s loss only in vague terms like “if that really was The Undertaker‘s last match…” Furthermore, on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Cole referred to Roman Reigns being “the man who defeated The Undertaker and *perhaps* sent him into retirement at WrestleMania.” It seems WWE may even be instructing commentary to handle the matter as open-ended for the time being.

The Undertaker has needed a hip replacement surgery for some time now and has taken the time off after this year’s ‘Mania to go under the surgeon’s knife. Despite recent reports that some in WWE creative wanted to retire the character as much as fifteen years sooner, any return would depend on his condition and recovery following last month’s surgery. Both Hulk Hogan and Rowdy Roddy Piper continued to wrestle following hip replacement procedures.

But it also remains to be seen if Taker could be convinced to return to in-ring action. Even if we have seen the ending to the Dead Man’s story, perhaps the man under the hat, Mark Calaway, could one day have a future role in the WWE telling that story and shaping others.

