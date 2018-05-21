WWE’s Lawsuit With CM Punk Reportedly Reaching Settlement

The legal drama between WWE and CM Punk may be drawing to a close.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported on Monday that the case between WWE doctor Dr. Chris Amann and CM Punk and Colt Cabana was delayed on Monday as the two sides are getting close to a settlement.

Amann is asking for $1 million in damages, claiming Punk and Cabana made disparaging comments towards him on Cabana’s Art of Wrestling podcast in 2014.

The episode was Punk’s famous return to the wrestling world following his sudden departure from WWE in January earlier that year. He revealed that he was suspended for two months after walking out on the company,, and received no communication from the company once the suspension was over. He did not hear from WWE officials again until June, where he was handed his termination papers on the day of his wedding to AJ Lee.

Punk claimed in the interview that he was dealing with a potentially fatal MRSA infection, broken ribs, injuries in both knees and several concussions that he claims were improperly diagnosed by Amann.

Punk has since left the wrestling business all together, announcing in December 2014 that he had signed a multi-fight deal with the UFC. His first fight took place on Sept. 10, 2016 at the UFC 203 event against Mickey Gall, where he lost via submission in the first round.

His second fight is scheduled to be against 0-1 fighter Mike Jackson at the UFC 225 event in Chicago on June 9.

With the exception of a promo involving Paul Heyman, Punk has virtually scrubbed from all mentions on WWE television, even though fans will often chant his name if they don’t like a match or promo in the ring. His record as the longest-reigning world champion of the modern WWE era will be broken in a number of weeks, as Brock Lesnar’s current reign as Universal Champion is at 413 days and he is not expected to defend said title at the next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, on June 17.

While his relationship with WWE remains on the outs, he may be returning to the squared circle sooner rather than later. Collider’s Jenn Sterger confirmed in a podcast on Monday that Punk was backstage during the press conference for Cody Rhodes’ upcoming All In event on September 1. He has already been booked for an autograph session the day before the event, and lives in Chicago where the show will take place.