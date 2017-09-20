WWE May Be Ready to Launch Charlotte to the Moon

Now that Charlotte Flair is able to return to a full WWE schedule, Vince McMahon and Co. may be ready to give her a massive push.

According to CageSideSeats, the current plan is to have Charlotte beat Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell. But that may just be the beginning. Due to her father’s health crisis, Charlotte is packed with goodwill from WWE’s fanbase. Seeing that she now is operating as a babyface, the time may be perfect for her to get a Roman Reigns level boost.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s no surprise WWE likes Charlotte. With her direct connection to Ric Flair alone, WWE could make Charlotte a profitable character. However, Charlotte is so much more than Ric Flair’s daughter. In just a short amount of time on WWE’s main roster, Charlotte has become arguably the greatest women’s’ wrestler of all time.

It’s highly possible that Charlotte moved to SmackDown for the sole purpose of switching from heel to babyface. Since debuting, Charlotte has already proven that she can be the company’s top heel in the women’s division. With WWE knowing they have such a weapon, they have the luxury of trying her out in new situations. This is a testament to how good Charlotte actually is.

With her peers Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch all still in phase one, Charlotte has not only surpassed them, she’s nearly in another world. This very report is evidence of that. There has never been a rumor about a “big push” for any female WWE Superstar, but Charlotte has reached that level. It’s clear that WWE is still unsure about Banks and the rest of the crew as none of them can hold a Women’s championship longer than the month it seems.

Charlotte has been all but absent since joining SmackDown. that may be an overstatement as she’s mostly been missing from the title picture. Understandably, he missed most of the August due to her father’s illness, but it was still surprising to see her not have a match at SummerSlam.

However, things are about to pick up considerably. Because after she beats Natalya at Hell in a Cell, her first order of business as the official queen of WWE is to address Ronda Rousey…

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!