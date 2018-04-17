Lana Hints Rusev Versus the Undertaker Casket Match Is Back On

Now things are just getting confusing.

WWE announced on Thursday that it was scrapping its original plan for The Undertaker to take on Rusev in a casket match at the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia on April 27, replacing “The Bulgarian Brute” with Chris Jericho.

The storyline reason for the switch was that Rusev’s wife Lana had campaigned on social media for Rusev to be pulled from the match for his own safety.

All over the world, little boys and girls are celebrating #RusevDay, they smile for the greatest Superstar ever ! I’ve already spoke with @WWE officials to change that match because I REFUSE to let my husband @RusevBUL compete in a Casket Match at #WWEGRR! Happy #RusevDay — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 12, 2018

But on Monday Lana appeared to change her tune, insisting that she’s changed her mind and now wants Rusev to have the match with “The Deadman.”

After much thought, I have notified @WWE officials that I have changed my mind. @RusevBUL will celebrate #RusevDay by burying The Undertaker in the sands of Saudi Arabi and will win the Casket Match at #WWEGRR ! #RusevCrush ! Have a Happy Rusev Day ! — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 16, 2018

WWE later announced within the hour of Lana’s tweet that the match was back on.

“After @LanaWWE’s endorsement, the #CasketMatch is BACK ON between @RusevBUL and The #Undertaker at @WWE Greatest Royal Rumble!” WWE‘s official Twitter account wrote.

The match joins an already stacked card for April 27. Some of the announced matches include John Cena vs. Triple H, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, Seth Rollins defending his Intercontinental Championship in a four-way ladder match, The Bar and Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt competing for the vacated Raw Tag Team Championships and a 50-man Royal Rumble match.

Other champions including AJ Styles, the Bludgeon Brothers and Cedric Alexander will also put their respective titles on the line.