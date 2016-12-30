WWE: Kurt Angle’s WWE Return Date Revealed?

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kurt Angle has told promoters he’s only doing two more indie dates with Alberto and Cody Rhodes before heading to WWE in April. As expected, WWE sources have denied the claims. While the former Olympian has set his sights on April, a report from PW Stream alleges that Angle and other former superstars were reportedly contacted about making an appearance at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV), which takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on 29 January.

Here is the exact quote from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer on Angle’s future:

Videos by PopCulture.com

For whatever this is worth, and keep in mind this wouldn’t be the first time this has been said, but Kurt Angle has told promoters he’s doing no more indie dates except one match with Alberto and another with Cody Rhodes, and then going to WWE in April. Keep in mind his people have claimed that for some time and WWE sources have denied it. There are all kinds of rumors regarding Angle and WWE, and there would be, since WWE has in recent years changed its position on people who would “never” be back like Warrior and Goldberg. Angle was always a Vince McMahon call, as ever since he left TNA early this past year, he’s made it clear he wants to go back and things like being the new character in the video game and going into the Hall of Fame make sense as there is a very short list for the former and a fairly short list for guys who can be in the top two or three spots for the latter and he checks both off. As far as wrestling goes, it would have to be a Goldberg/Lesnar thing of only a few matches.

April is a very specific time to mention a return, as Wrestlemania 33 takes place on April 2nd. The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony would take place the very same weekend. There is little doubt that Angle will become a Hall of Famer, but when likely depends on what other high profile names are available to be inducted this year.

In a previous interview with Title Match Wrestling, the 47 year old listed his ideal opponents for a WWE return.

“I wanted Daniel Bryan. Unfortunately I don’t think he’s able to go anymore. But I’d say right now on that roster Seth Rollins is the guy. I watch how he is, what he does, his style, his ability in the ring. Right now he’s one of the best in the world…There are other wrestlers I’d like to wrestle like Rusev and Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, but right now I think that Seth Rollins has the bull’s eye on his chest.”

Angle is on good enough terms with Vince and the WWE that he still has a spot on the superstars page of WWE.com; something that is currently not true for WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Huge Update On Goldberg’s Future / Twitter Reacts To Monday Night RAW /Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, And More Bring WWE’s Winter Wonderland To Life / 5 Superstars Who Need To Be Repackaged / Stephanie McMahon Burns CM Punk On RAW / Baron Corbin Is Set For A Huge Push In 2017 / John Cena’s Royal Rumble Plans / Batista Comments On Wrestlemania Match With The Rock