Kurt Angle Calls The Goldberg And Lesnar Match A “Big Letdown”

Goldberg’s complete destruction of Brock Lesnar at the 2016 Survivor Series was the most talked about event in the WWE last year. While many were shocked by the outcome, the majority of fans considered it a brilliant booking move for how it elevated Goldberg for future matches. 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame Nominee Kurt Angle was apparently not among those who enjoyed the booking. Angle recently interviewed by The Statement Show. During the show, Angle discussed the Survivor Series match between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar being a “letdown”.

“It could have been a 12, 15-minute match, but I think that they also have to understand, and I think the fans have to understand this, Goldberg hasn’t been around for what, 12, 13, 14 years? They don’t know if he’s capable of 15 minutes. And not that Goldberg can’t. I’m sure he can, but they weren’t sure and the biggest bang for their buck is to go with what the old Goldberg used to do. And what did the old Goldberg used to do? Two minutes every match. So I get why they did it, but I think that maybe Brock wasn’t the right person, but it was a shocker and that’s a good thing. I just don’t think anybody could do that to Brock, especially a healthy Brock Lesnar. But I can see both sides. I think it was a big letdown that that match was a minute-and-a-half, but it’s Goldberg and that’s what he did and that’s how he became a big name.”

Angle has also said he would like to have another match with Brock Lesnar before his career is all wrapped up.

