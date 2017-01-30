WATCH: Kevin Owens Uses The Stunner On Roman Reigns

It’s been years since we’ve seen Stone Cold Steve Austin competing in a WWE ring, but tonight we got a taste of the Texas Rattlesnake when Kevin Owens brought back Austin’s finishing move, the Stone Cold Stunner.

The Stunner would not be enough to put Roman Reigns away as he was able to kick out, but thanks to Braun Strowman’s interference, Owens was able to hang onto his Universal Championship.

Would you like to see more wrestlers from the current era using Stone Cold’s finisher more often or should it be kept sacred?

