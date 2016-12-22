WWE: John Cena’s Wrestlemania Plans To Be Revealed On Next Week’s Smackdown?

John Cena will return to Smackdown LIVE next Tuesday in Chicago and a new rumor is speculating that Cena’s return will have major WrestleMania implications.

Report: @JohnCena ‘s Return Next Week On #SmackDown Is Expected To Reveal WrestleMania Implications pic.twitter.com/QbsgrewkAG — Slice Wrestling (@EntSlice) December 21, 2016

If you are wondering why we should take a rumor from “Slice Wrestling” seriously, it’s because he (or she) has been ahead of the curve on nearly every major angle over the past 4 months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Report: The Backstage Angle Where Nikki Bella Was Attacked Was Done To Set Up A Nikki vs Natalya Match pic.twitter.com/z5CEs3JXZk — Slice Wrestling (@EntSlice) November 22, 2016

Report: Dean Ambrose Is Expected To Feud With The Miz For The Intercontinental Championship pic.twitter.com/9phdTO3zk0 — Slice Wrestling (@EntSlice) December 13, 2016

Report: Randy Orton And Bray Wyatt Are Expected To Become New Tag-Team Champions At #TLC pic.twitter.com/9wg1x3ONFW — Slice Wrestling (@EntSlice) November 25, 2016

Whoever “slice” is, I can only hope that Vince doesn’t find out they’ve been leading story plans and put the on the future endeavored list.

John Cena has been off WWE TV since losing a triple threat WWE championship match to AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose in October. It’s been largely speculated that the former champ may face off against The Undertaker in a career vs championship match, however those plans are not set in stone. Regardless of who Cena’s opponent will be, the 16 time world championship record should be the main focus of his motivation heading into Orlando.

Who would you like to see Cena face on the grandest stage of them all?

MORE WWE: Why The Miz Is Having The Best Year Ever / Braun Strowman Destroys Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins / Sting Signs With The Dallas Cowboys / You Are The Reason Roman Reigns Can’t Turn Heel / Emma Lashes Out At Charlotte And Sasha On Twitter