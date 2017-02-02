WWE: John Cena Forms An Unlikely Alliance On Smackdown

After addressing the crowd in regards to his historic championship victory, John Cena instantly became a target on Smackdown LIVE when Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton and his Wyatt Family brother came to the ring to “stop the vicious cycle” of Cena holding the WWE Championship.

Just as the Wyatts were ready to pounce on the new champ, exiled family member Luke Harper came to Cena’s aid. In shades of former SD GM Teddy Long, Shane McMahon then put Cena and Harper in a tag match against the Wyatts. Facing Bray Wyatt ended up causing Harper a bit of emotional turmoil as he never found it in himself to come to blows with his former leader.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The confusion gave the Wyatts just enough room to cash in and pick up a big win over John Cena after an RKO out of, well, the corner of the ring.

Will Luke Harper remain on the opposite side of his former faction or can Bray convince him to come back to the fold?

MORE WWE: Details On Undertaker’s Royal Rumble Performance / Major Heel Turn Coming Soon / Samoa Joe Debuts / Brock Lesnar Issues Wrestlemania Challenge / John Cena Ties Ric Flair’s Championship Record / Kevin Owens Brings Back The Stone Cold Stunner / WWE Superstar Is In Poor Health / Is Cesaro Moonlighting As A Stripper / Charlotte Wants An All Female Royal Rumble / Paige Hits Back On “Strippers” Comment From MTV Star / Should WWE Embrace Intergender Wrestling? / WWE Smackdown Live Superstar Is Engaged / John Cena Rips AJ Styles And The Indy Wrestling Scene / The Real Problem With Roman Reigns / Was Alberto Del Rio Hoping Paige Didn’t See This Photo? / How Steve Austin Got Donald Trump To Take A Stone Cold Stunner / Kevin Owens Picks His WrestleMania Dream Match