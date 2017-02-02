WWE: John Cena Defeats Baron Corbin On Smackdown!

John Cena has won his first match back since losing to AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose in a triple threat match at WWE No Mercy. Smackdown rookie, Baron Corbin showed he belonged in the ring with Cena, but it was the 15 time champion who upended Corbin with his signature AA.

@JohnCena Big Match John Shows The New Era Its Still His Era #SDLive pic.twitter.com/E9rhwAlJYW — Slice Wrestling (@EntSlice) January 11, 2017

Last week Baron Corbin interrupted the contract signing between Cena and AJ Styles to put the world on notice that he was entering the Rumble and gunning for the WWE Championship. Corbin has been on a tear since the brand split, easily disposing of Dolph Ziggler and Kalisto and giving a star making performance in the final Smackdown of 2016 when he main evented with Ziggler and Styles.

With the victory, Cena made it clear that he’s ready to challenge Styles for the WWE championship at the Royal Rumble. Despite the loss, Baron Corbin is in for a huge year. He’s already announced his entry into the Rumble and is one of the darkhorses to win the event.

Were you happy to see Cena dispose of the Lonewolf?

