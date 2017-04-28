Jeff Hardy On The Awful Match That Saved His Life

One of the things that makes Jeff Hardy’s return to the WWE so special is that his story could have just as easily ended as another wrestling tragedy. After parting ways with the WWE in 2009, the former WWE Champion was arrested and busted for possession of anabolic steroids and controlled prescription pills. But it wasn’t until he faced Sting at the 2011 TNA Victory Road pay-per-view that his career truly hit rock bottom. The infamous main event was supposed to feature two wrestling icons going one on one, but instead saw Hardy so out of it that Sting had to abruptly end the match before it ever began.

After a lengthy rehab stint following the incident, Jeff put his life back together and has now returned home to the WWE with his brother Matt. Jeff explained to The Art of Wrestling Podcast how the infamous match with Sting helped turn his life around.

“2011, with Sting, I was taking somas and I went out there f***** up, and, man, I couldn’t even wrestle. For the first time in my life, I went too far. I couldn’t wrestle my idol, basically, Sting, and he had to do the right thing and shut me down and pin me, Hardy

“That was my eye-opener, for the rest of my life, it was that night with Sting. And, man, I love him so much. He was so great after that and coming back in the best shape of my life in 2012, whenever that was when I won [TNA’s] world title again or whatever,” Hardy said.

“Basically, in a way, in a sick way, that was kind of an eye-opener for me to see that and to feel pitiful for myself.”

Now back home in the WWE, Hardy is looking healthier and happier than ever. WWE is apparently so thrilled with having The Charismatic Enigma back in the fold that they are considering giving him another main event singles push in the near future.

Jeff and his extreme brother, Matt, will defend their Raw Tag Team Championships this Sunday at WWE Payback. You can find the entire card below.

Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

United States Championship:

Kevin Owens vs Chris Jericho

Raw Women’s Championship:

Bayley vs Alexa Bliss



Cruiserweight Championship:

Neville vs Austin Aries



Raw Tag Team Championship:

Hardy Boyz vs Cesaro and Sheamus

House of Horrors Match:

Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins vs Samoa Joe



KickOff Show:

Enzo and Big Cass vs Gallows and Anderson

