Former WWE Champion Declares War On Vince McMahon

The Mountie always gets his man, and this time, former WWE Tag Team and Intercontinental Champion, Jacques Rougeau, is trying to get his man into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Rougeau is furious about his family being excluded from the WWE Hall Of Fame and he vented his frustration this weekend on Facebook.

Rougeau wants his father (who turns 87 in June) to see the entire family inducted. He said that he has sent messages to Vince McMahon but they have fallen on deaf ears.

He posted the following on his Facebook page:

“HEAVY HEART!

Why is the Rougeau name not in the Hall Of Fame?

My father who will turn 87 in June should see his name inducted. My great uncle Eddy Auger, my late uncle Johnny, my brother Raymond all won championships in their career, as well as Armand. And let’s not forget all the championships that I won, including the Intercontinental Championship and 4 times world tag team champion in the WWF.

My sons Emile and Cedric are now 4th generation active wrestler, a feat unseen in any sports. After sending many messages to the WWE’s head honcho Vince McMahon to talk about the little time my father has left on this earth and never hearing back from him, I’m going to war against him and his entire Universe that we, our family, help him build.

WWE will never wipe the name Rougeau from the hearts of Quebecers everywhere, we have done so much together…

Please share if you feel like it!”

Rougeau began his career by wrestling under his real name, as part of a tag team with his brother Raymond Rougeau, with whom he is a former WWF Tag Team Champion (albeit unofficially). Later Rougeau began a singles career where he wrestled as The Mountie, winning the WWF Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship once. Later still, he formed the tag team The Quebecers with Pierre Ouellet, and won the WWF Tag Team Championship three more times.

Jacques certainly has a valid argument as his family is, next to the Harts, the second most famous Canadian family in the WWE’s history. Unfortunately, I’m not so sure waging a war against Vince McMahon will be the best way to get his family inducted.

