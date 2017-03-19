WWE: Is There Backstage Heat On Sami Zayn?

While Sami Zayn is and has always been a fan favorite, there might be some backstage heat on the impressive WWE superstar.

In the latest edition of Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required but recommended), Meltzer mentions that a backstage video sequence on Monday Night RAW between Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins was meant less as a comedic break between the action and more of a punishment for Zayn. As his sources put it, it was an attempt in “getting Zayn under” (as opposed to over mind you), because “Zayn does have heat on him right now.”

It’s not unusual for WWE to operate in this sort of way, as you hear about people getting pushed and pulled in a variety of ways depending on where their standing with the company lies at the moment. The most compelling evidence might be in Zayn’s twitter logs though, as he might have annoyed a few people backstage (and on social media) with his take on the United Kingdom Championship Tournament (via CageSideSeats).

The WWE UK Championship account tweeted out a video of HC Dyer using a Blue Thunder Bomb. Zayn fans know that is one of his signature moves, though the caption of the tweet gave him credit for it, saying “Channeling @iLikeSamiZayn is @HCPledge with the unique version of the #BlueThunderBomb! #WWEUKCT.” That didn’t seem to fly with Zayn though, as then posted a tweet saying “Why imitate when you can create?”

Why imitate when you can create? https://t.co/xgrPP19GBC — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) January 15, 2017

You created the blue thunder bomb?? Does Jun Akiyama know this?? https://t.co/7XtlVkw5HY — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) January 15, 2017

That was probably not received well behind closed doors, especially as WWE is still trying to get their UK division off the ground. It wasn’t received well on social media either, with Tyson Kidd chiming in on Zayn’s issue with “You created the blue thunder bomb?? Does Jun Akiyama know this??”

Jim Cornette has also gone on at length about Zayn and his constant issues with creative at Ring of Honor, and Kevin Owens has even referred to aspects of this in a previous interview with Chris Jericho.

While it’s hard to see television time used as a “punishment”, it is troubling that he’s building up such a complicated reputation.

