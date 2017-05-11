NXT Star Trolls CM Punk On Twitter

CM Punk may not be a current WWE superstar, but the former World Champion just got totally blasted by an NXT star on Twitter.

In preparation for his match at NXT Takeover Chicago, Hideo Itami tweeted out that “Chicago is the perfect city to hit “MY” Go 2 Sleep.” The Go 2 Sleep, or GTS, was made famous in the WWE by CM Punk. Itami wanting to hit the move in CM Punk’s hometown may seem like blasphemy, but it might just be poetic justice.

When Itami entered NXT in 2014, he shocked new fans by using the finisher right out of the gate. As CM Punk had recently left the company, this seemed to many as a WWE slight to the disgruntled ex-superstar. Old fans of Itami, however, knew he had created the move in New Japan, Noah and Ring of Honor.

In 2011, Itami (then going by Kenta), called Punk to the floor on his theft by saying, “Please list him on the wanted list as he stole my move.”

In 2015, Punk, who was trying to keep his indie cred intact, commented on a Young Bucks tweet by saying, “he’d never steal someone’s finish.”

Borrowing another wrestler’s finish is certainly nothing new, especially when that wrestler was never expected to end up in the WWE. The usual protocol, however, is to contact the wrestler and ask permission.

Diamond Dallas Page said he was approached to see if he was ok with Randy Orton using the RKO. Clearly, Hideo Itami, was not approached by Punk.

Itami will take on NXT Champion Bobby Roode Saturday night, May 20th on the WWE Network.

Chicago is the perfect city to hit “MY”

Go 2 Sleep.#NXTTakeOverChicago — Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) May 11, 2017

Perhaps, one day, Punk will return to the WWE and a proper battle for the GTS can ensue.

