WWE Hall Of Famer Joining The RAW Announce Team

One of the only non-wrestling moves from WWE‘s 2017 Superstar Shake-Up was the swapping of WWE commentators Byron Saxton and David Otunga. Byron Saxton immediately turned up on Smackdown Live Tuesday night, but we learned yesterday that it would be six months before David Otunga would be able to appear on Raw due to the fact that his shooting an upcoming action film titled, Katrina.

Today the WWE has announced that instead of running Raw as a two man operation for the next six weeks, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be temporarily joining Michael Cole and Corey Graves at the Team Red announce desk.

Besides being a 5 time (5 time) World Champion, Booker is an old pro when it comes to the commentary desk. The longtime SmackDown commentator and frequent Kickoff panelist will now bring his insight — and shucky ducky catchphrases — to Monday night’s hottest show until Otunga returns to WWE TV in late May.

Oddly enough, it seems as if WWE announcers have been grabbing as many headlines as their in-ring counterparts these last few weeks. First there was the mysterious absence of Smackdown commentator, Mauro Ranallo, then the surprising return of Jim Ross, and just recently, the bullying allegations aimed at current Smackdown color analyst, JBL.

We look forward to hearing Booker T back behind the desk calling the action this coming Monday. In fact, you could saw we even dig it … sucka!

