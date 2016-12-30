WWE Hall Of Famer Furious Over The Dusty Rhodes Segment On RAW

WWE Hall of Famer, “Superstar” Billy Graham thinks someone on the creative team needs to be fired for a segment that appeared on the December 26th edition of RAW. The former WWF champion took to facebook after watching the skit that featured Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows tearing the head off a Bayley bear that was dressed like the late, great father of Goldust, Dusty Rhodes.

COMEDY AND DEATH Last Monday night, December 26th, I took a break from painting and watched a little TV. RAW came up so I stopped to see what was happening. The backstage segment with Goldust, R-Truth, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Bayley had just started. Bayley, with all of the working emotion she could pull up was giving Goldust a Dusty Rhodes-themed stuffed animal. Telling Goldust how much she LOVED Dusty. The American Dream’s son Goldust, tried to get a few sniffles going while clutching the stuffed doll. Gallows and Anderson burst into the scene and one of them grabs the doll. I honestly don’t know who is Anderson and who is Gallows, that is how impressed I am with them, nothing personal, I am just not impressed enough with them to know who is who. One of them then proceeds to rip the head off the Dusty Rhodes stuffed doll and they both start laughing and walk off the set. Very funny to be making a joke off a dead WWE icon, The American Dream, who had more charisma than the entire WWE roster put together. Cody Rhodes tweeted that “He was not gonna say something mean or blow a whistle” about this segment. He wont, but I will. It made me totally nauseated and was the ultimate in disrespect to the man, not only to one of the greatest performers ever in the business of pro wrestling. I also think that the writer who came up with this disrespectful segment is a total piece of s–t and should be fired for getting away with having the WWE air this disgusting segment. How low will the WWE continue to go is the question? I personally don’t want to see. RIP Dusty who passed away on June 11, 2015.

Cody Rhodes also took to Twitter on Monday night to tweet his displeasure over the segment.

Appreciate all the kind words tonight & even the dissenting opinions. I turned something private to public. I’m not perfect. I just miss him — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 27, 2016

This is certainly not the first time a real life death has been used for storyline purposes. Paige brough Reid Flair’s death into her feud with Flair’s brother, Charlotte. Hours after the passing of Brian Pillman, his widow was interviewed on RAW. CM Punk played with the urn of “Paul Bearer’s ashes” weeks after his passing, and Rey Mysterio’s climb to the WWE championship was centered around the loss of his good friend, Eddie Guerro. At one point Randy Orton attempted to get heat by tellling Rey that Eddie had gone to hell.

Superstar Billy Graham was even a part of a fake death hoax himself, with a Philadelphia-based newspaper even publishing his obituary.

How do you feel about the WWE using death in their storylines?

