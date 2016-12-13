WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T. To Run For Mayor Of Houston

The 5 time (5 time) former WCW World Champion, Booker T. is looking to become a first time Mayor in 2020. The WWE Hall Of Famer and Houston native announced Saturday night that he’s in to challenge incumbent Mayor Sylvester Turner in the 2019 election.

“You heard it, 2020 I’m preparing,” Booker said during his radio show. “I’m preparing myself to run for mayor of the city.”

Booker T. even took to Twitter to push the run, which would see a winning candidate inaugurated in 2020.

With WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump heading to the White House and Linda McMahon set to take on the role of head of the Small Business Administration, the floodgates are opening for wrestlers taking over the political arena.

Jesse “The Body” Ventura was the most famous former pro wrestler to take higher office when he became Minnesota’s governor from 1999-2003.

Current Smackdown star, Rhyno, recently lost his bid to become a member of the Michigan House of Representatives. Rhyno weighed in on Booker’s chances at being mayor.

“You are over qualified for the job. Wrestling not only prepares you for life but it prepares you for positions like that because you feel the emotion from the people you know what they want, you’ve built yourself from where you were to where you’re at now.”

If being able to read the crowd actually makes someone a good mayor, then the master of the spinaroonie is clearly ready to take over Dallas.

No word on what party Booker will run for, but if this year’s election have taught us anything, it’s that anything is possible in the world of wrestling and politics.

Now, can you dig that, Sucka!?!?

