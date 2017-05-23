Goldust Explains His RAW Heel Turn

Goldust is back in the director’s chair.

The eccentric WWE veteran was in complete throwback mode as he sat in the director’s chair and explained that he was now in charge of how his film will end.

Last week, Goldust turned heel on his Golden Truth tag team partner, R-Truth, after the duo failed to become number one contenders for The Hardy’s RAW Tag Team Championships.

Goldust, who has been wrestling since 1989, had been off WWE television for a while until he was suddenly placed back in the Tag Team storyline a few weeks back in a feel good, nostalgia moment that was seemingly leading towards an eventual Championship match against the Hardys.

None of the angles WWE has booked with Goldust since Cody Rhodes left the company has been for anything more than comedic effect, but this seems like it could actually lead to somewhere other than just a pre-show singles match with R-Truth.

With the Attitude Era star turning heel so late in his career, it appears as if WWE is going to cash in on the same nostalgia vibes that have kept fans invested with Goldberg, The Hardys and other Attitude Era returns.

No one deserves it more than Goldust. He’s still in great shape and, thanks to body suits and makeup, still looks pretty much the same as he did twenty years ago.

“I’m back in the director’s chair, and I control how and when my next film will end… The Golden Age is BACK!” – @Goldust #RAW pic.twitter.com/eizEpJxz0Y — WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2017

Hopefully, the new, old attitude of Goldust will lead him into more than just a feud with R Truth before he finally hangs up his boots.

