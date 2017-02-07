Goldberg To Face Kevin Owens For The Universal Championship

Goldberg is coming for the belt!

Tonight on RAW, Goldberg interrupted Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens‘ proposed Wrestlemania best friend vs best friend match toaccept Brock Lesnar’s Wrestlemania challenge. But the former WCW legend didn’t stop there.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was then that Kevin Owens overstepped his bounds by telling Goldberg that Owens and Jericho would be real the main event of Mania. The former WCW and WWE Champion then challenged Owens to a match at Fastlane for Owens’ Universal Championship.

Unfortunately for Kevin Owens, his own BFF, Chris Jericho accepted the championship match.



Will Goldberg be bringing the Universal Championship into his Wrestlemania rematch with The Beast?

MORE WWE: Update On Hulk Hogan’s Return/Leaning Into A Roman Reigns Heel Turn / Randy Orton On The WrestleMania Match “Everyone Wants To See”/ Ultimate Warrior’s Wife Signs WWE Contract /