Possible Spoiler on WWE’s Plans for Enzo Amore

Regardless of how fans may feel about Enzo Amore, his over-the-top character has highly benefited 205 Live. This past Monday, the Cruiserweight Division headlined RAW for the 3rd consecutive week, largely due to Enzo’s ability to garner a reaction from the crowd. So when he dropped his precious Cruiserweight Championship, it left us scratching our heads.

However, Enzo being belt-less looks to be a short chapter in 205 Live’s history. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kalisto beating Amore on Monday was a way for WWE to make a splash. In light of the sudden departure of Neville, Enzo’s originally scheduled opponent for that RAW, WWE was left in a creative conundrum.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a pinch, WWE chose to pay homage to the memory Eddie Guerero (it was his birthday) by having a fellow Mexican wrestler have a cool moment. However this was WWE booking on their heels and according to the Wrestling Observer, the plan is for Enzo to win the title back at TLC in 10 days.

More: John Cena Keeps It Real About Enzo Amore

Despite all of the riff-raff about WWE and their Superstars having antagonistic feelings towards Amore, it’s clear that the company is behind him.

His former partner Big Cass discussed this misconception on on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast. Roberts asked if Cass has tried to put space between himself and Enzo due to the latter’s shaky reputation.

“Enzo is Enzo, the guy you see on TV is the guy that you see in real life. Enzo wouldn’t be in the spot he’s in, he wouldn’t have made it this far if he didn’t act the way he does, so it is good with the bad,” he said.

Up Next: 3 Reasons Why Neville ‘Quitting’ WWE is Fake News

Cass thinks some of WWE’s narratives have seeped into the real-life perception of the 205 Live star. In short, this whole WWE vs. Enzo has taken on a life of its own and WWE can benefit from such a fallacy.

“The storyline has kind of taken on its own thing. Once it started being talked about and people started talking about it on the internet, then they are like: ‘oh really, people talk about it? Well okay, if it’s not real, let’s pretend it is real and put it more out there on TV,” he said.

Cass made a point that few have mentioned since the public storm against Amore. His personality, while obnoxious, is crucial to his success. While his colorful squawking will never make him a Universal Champion, it will keep him relevant at the minimum. All of a sudden, Amore find himself as one of WWE’s top draws.