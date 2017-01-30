WWE: Full List Of Royal Rumble Entrants And Eliminations

We are officially on the Road to Wrestlemania. Last night, 29 WWE Superstars and James Ellsworth competed for a chance at a main event spot in Orlando. Below are lists of the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble entrants and the order of which they were eliminationed. As noted, Randy Orton won the match and will go on to main event WrestleMania 33.
Order Of Entrants
1. Big Cass
2. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho
3. Kalisto
4. Mojo Rawley
5. Jack Gallagher
6. Mark Henry
7. Braun Strowman
8. Sami Zayn
9. Big Show
10. Tye Dillinger
11. James Ellsworth
12. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose
13. Baron Corbin
14. Kofi Kingston
15. The Miz
16. Sheamus
17. Big E
18. Rusev
19. Cesaro
20. Xavier Woods
21. Bray Wyatt
22. Apollo Crews
23. Randy Orton
24. Dolph Ziggler
25. Luke Harper
26. Brock Lesnar
27. Enzo Amore
28. Bill Goldberg
29. The Undertaker
30. Roman Reigns
Order of Eliminations:
1. Jack Gallagher (by Mark Henry)
2. Mojo Rawley (by Braun Strowman)
3. Big Cass (by Braun Strowman)
4. Kalisto (by Braun Strowman)
5. Mark Henry (by Braun Strowman)
6. Big Show (by Braun Strowman)
7. James Ellsworth (by Braun Strowman)
8. Tye Dillinger (by Braun Strowman)
9. Braun Strowman (by Baron Corbin)
10. Kofi Kingston (by Sheamus and Cesaro)
11. Xavier Woods (by Sheamus and Cesaro)
12. Big E (by Sheamus and Cesaro)
13. Sheamus (by Chris Jericho)
14. Cesaro (by Chris Jericho)
15. Apollo Crews (by Luke Harper)
16. Dean Ambrose (by Brock Lesnar)
17. Dolph Ziggler (by Brock Lesnar)
18. Enzo Amore (by Brock Lesnar)
19. Brock Lesnar (by Goldberg)
20. Rusev (by Goldberg)
21. Baron Corbin (by The Undertaker)
22. Luke Harper (by Goldberg)
23. Goldberg (by The Undertaker)
24. The Miz (by The Undertaker)
25. Sami Zayn (by The Undertaker)
26. The Undertaker (by Roman Reigns)
27. Chris Jericho (by Roman Reigns)
28. Bray Wyatt (by Roman Reigns)
29. Roman Reigns (by Randy Orton)
