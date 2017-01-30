WWE: Full List Of Royal Rumble Entrants And Eliminations

We are officially on the Road to Wrestlemania. Last night, 29 WWE Superstars and James Ellsworth competed for a chance at a main event spot in Orlando. Below are lists of the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble entrants and the order of which they were eliminationed. As noted, Randy Orton won the match and will go on to main event WrestleMania 33.

Order Of Entrants

1. Big Cass

2. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho

3. Kalisto

4. Mojo Rawley

5. Jack Gallagher

6. Mark Henry

7. Braun Strowman

8. Sami Zayn

9. Big Show

10. Tye Dillinger

11. James Ellsworth

12. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

13. Baron Corbin

14. Kofi Kingston

15. The Miz

16. Sheamus

17. Big E

18. Rusev

19. Cesaro

20. Xavier Woods

21. Bray Wyatt

22. Apollo Crews

23. Randy Orton

24. Dolph Ziggler

25. Luke Harper

26. Brock Lesnar

27. Enzo Amore

28. Bill Goldberg

29. The Undertaker

30. Roman Reigns

Order of Eliminations:

1. Jack Gallagher (by Mark Henry)

2. Mojo Rawley (by Braun Strowman)

3. Big Cass (by Braun Strowman)

4. Kalisto (by Braun Strowman)

5. Mark Henry (by Braun Strowman)

6. Big Show (by Braun Strowman)

7. James Ellsworth (by Braun Strowman)

8. Tye Dillinger (by Braun Strowman)

9. Braun Strowman (by Baron Corbin)

10. Kofi Kingston (by Sheamus and Cesaro)

11. Xavier Woods (by Sheamus and Cesaro)

12. Big E (by Sheamus and Cesaro)

13. Sheamus (by Chris Jericho)

14. Cesaro (by Chris Jericho)

15. Apollo Crews (by Luke Harper)

16. Dean Ambrose (by Brock Lesnar)

17. Dolph Ziggler (by Brock Lesnar)

18. Enzo Amore (by Brock Lesnar)

19. Brock Lesnar (by Goldberg)

20. Rusev (by Goldberg)

21. Baron Corbin (by The Undertaker)

22. Luke Harper (by Goldberg)

23. Goldberg (by The Undertaker)

24. The Miz (by The Undertaker)

25. Sami Zayn (by The Undertaker)

26. The Undertaker (by Roman Reigns)

27. Chris Jericho (by Roman Reigns)

28. Bray Wyatt (by Roman Reigns)

29. Roman Reigns (by Randy Orton)

Let us know how you felt about last night’s Royal Rumble match in the comments below.

