WWE: Former Writer Says You Won’t Like What’s Coming For John Cena

To say the results of WWE‘s Royal Rumble were less than desirable would be, well, kind to say the least. Whether you viewed it as just another less than stellar show or a complete waste of buildup and time, arguments can be made for each.

That sense of apathy and disappointment also applies to former employees of WWE. Brian Maxwell Mann, a former writer for WWE, shared his options of the event on Twitter, including one about how the hierarchy works come WrestleMania season (via SEScoops). Mann said “many brilliant wrestling minds work at WWE. this is the time of year when Vince ignores all of them. #RoyalRumble”

Videos by PopCulture.com

many brilliant wrestling minds work at WWE. this is the time of year when Vince ignores all of them. #RoyalRumble — Brian Maxwell Mann (@BrianMaxMann) January 30, 2017

More importantly, though, he shared some inside information that doesn’t bode well for the buildup to WrestleMania going forward. Mann addressed the negative reactions to the directions of Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt as well as Roman Reigns and The Undertaker, saying “if you’re less then excited for Orton/Bray & Roman/Taker – wait until you see what Cena’s doing.”

if you’re less then excited for Orton/Bray & Roman/Taker – wait until you see what Cena’s doing — Brian Maxwell Mann (@BrianMaxMann) January 30, 2017

At one point, it seemed that Cena might be taking on The Undertaker at WrestleMania, but Undertaker seems poised for a match with Roman Reigns. Bray and Orton will be locked up in a feud with Harper, who turned on the duo at the Rumble. That leaves Cena open for a feud, but with AJ Styles likely to face Shane McMahon, it remains to be seen who Cena will feud with. Going off of what Mann is saying, though, odds are it could be someone like Baron Corbin, who the company has been rather high on. Names like Dolph Ziggler, Jack Swagger, and Kane also come to mind, matchups that fans have either already seen numerous times or have no interest in at the moment.

yes because Vince cares more about Shane’s ego than creating new fans. https://t.co/cmMjDJTRcx — Brian Maxwell Mann (@BrianMaxMann) January 30, 2017

When someone asked if that AJ vs Shane match was happening, Mann said: “yes because Vince cares more about Shane’s ego than creating new fans.” Mann also wasn’t too keen on WWE using the Universal Championship as a prop for the Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar match, saying “Brock/Goldberg receives ZERO lift from belt. if 2017 Vince was booking in 2003, his match with Hogan would’ve been for the title.”

Brock/Goldberg receives ZERO lift from belt. if 2017 Vince was booking in 2003, his match with Hogan would’ve been for the title. https://t.co/zPA7XAA7Qj — Brian Maxwell Mann (@BrianMaxMann) January 30, 2017

WrestleMania season has gotten off to a rather rough start, and time will tell if Mann’s words ring true, or if WWE adjusts its course along the way.

MORE WWE: CM Punk Is Working Feverishly On Getting Another UFC Fight / Marty Jannetty Compares His Legacy To John Cena / Heel Turn Coming For Major WWE Star / New Details Emerge About The Undertaker’s Rough Showing At The Royal Rumble / 6 Immediate Takeaways From The Royal Rumble / John Cena Ties Ric Flair’s Championship Record / Kevin Owens Brings Back The Stone Cold Stunner / WWE Superstar Is In Poor Health / Is Cesaro Moonlighting As A Stripper / Charlotte Wants An All Female Royal Rumble / Paige Hits Back On “Strippers” Comment From MTV Star / Should WWE Embrace Intergender Wrestling? / WWE Smackdown Live Superstar Is Engaged / John Cena Rips AJ Styles And The Indy Wrestling Scene