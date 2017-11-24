Finn Balor Wins Fan Poll for Next Shot at Brock Lesnar

For the past week, multiple reports have been released regarding Finn Balor’s status as a contender for the WWE Universal Championship.

Dave Meltzer recently reported on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Balor was slated to take on Brock Lesnar for the title at the Royal Rumble in January, only for Vince McMahon to scrap the idea with the belief that Balor wasn’t “over enough.”

Now it looks like McMahon might been wrong. WWE.com released a poll on Friday asking the WWE Universe who they think deserves the next shot as Lesnar’s championship. As of Friday afternoon, Balor is winning the poll with 31 percent of the vote over the bulk of the Monday Night Raw roster.

Braun Strowman came in second place with 24 percent, Triple H took third with 12 percent and Roman Reigns, the man many predict will face Lesnar for the title at WrestleMania 34 next April, only got 12 percent.

Balor, who won the Universal championship at SummerSlam 2016 only to be forced to relinquish it the next night due to injury, fought back against the perception that he’s not over with a few social media posts on Thanksgiving.

I AM NOT OVER

Cooking the turkey#HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/lrajiyLIeg — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) November 23, 2017

Since making his return to the ring the night after WrestleMania 33, Balor has struggled to find his footing on Monday Night Raw with lackluster feuds with Elias and Bray Wyatt. He took part in the Survivor Series main event elimination match this past Sunday, but didn’t see much action besides hitting John Cena with a surprise Coup de Grace.

Now that the fans are showing they still support him, perhaps McMahon could change his mind between now and January to put Balor back in the match.

You can check out the results of the fan poll and cast your own vote here.