Goldberg Wins The Universal Championship At WWE Fastlane

Goldberg is your new Universal Champion! The returning WCW and WWE Champion delivered on his promise of one more title reign and shoickingly, it took him less time than it did to defeat Brock Lesnar.

Aafter 188 days as RAW Universal Champion, Kevin Owens is no longer holding his prized possession. Owens started the match off trying to ensure he’d outlast Brock Lesnar‘s 86 second performance when he immediately stepped out of the ring in an attempt to play mind games with the WCW Icon. But by the third time Owens came back in and the bell officially rang, he became distracted by the music of his old best friend, Chris Jericho.

As Jericho emerged on the ramp, the distraction was enough to allow Goldberg to connect with a spear, jackhammer and a very historic three count to claim the Universal Championship.

When Goldberg made his return to the WWE last fall, many assumed it would be for a one time pay day against Brock Lesnar, but the former WCW Champion’s dominant victory and the crowd’s overwhelming response made a longer run a no brainer.



Goldberg last won the WWE World Championship on September 21st, 2003. With his victory over Owens, he is now second on the all time list of longest droughts between World (Top prize in company, regardless of specific title) Championship victories at 13 years and 6 months. Bob Backlund’s near 15 year drought from December of 1979 to November of 1994 is still the mark to beat.

Goldberg will now take the RAW Universal Championship to Wrestlemania to face off against The Beast, Brock Lesnar.

