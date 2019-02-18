WWE Fans Rip Corey Graves Over Alleged Carmella Affair

WWE fans were not happy with commentator Corey Graves after his wife, Amy Polinsky, accused him of having an affair with WWE Superstar Carmella.

Earlier Sunday, Polinsky shared a black and white photo of her and her family, with an explosive allegation in the caption.

“This may be totally below me to do but I’m hurt. I’m sad,” Polinsky wrote in a now-deleted post. “I’ve put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut! I’ve been through suicide attempts, alcoholism, among so much more with him and stuck by his side. The kicker is finding out that he’s been sleeping with one of my daughters’ role models all long.”

At the end, Polinsky wrote, “@carmellawwe and [Corey] I hope you guys are happy. I really do!”

Polinsky also shared screenshots of text messages allegedly sent by Graves. One exchange appeared to show Graves admitting the affair to Polinsky, and writing that he wants to “disappear forever” and “just wanna fade away.”

“Give them whatever they need,” Graves wrote, referencing their three children. “I’ve come to terms recently, that I need to shut it all down. All of it. I’m going to sleep. Maybe I’ll wake up. Maybe I won’t. I don’t wanna wake up anymore. Just make sure the kids know I loved them.”

Polinsky also shared a screenshot of a conversation between Graves (real name Matthew Polinsky) and a third party. In those messages, Graves allegedly wrote that the producers of Total Divas already approached him about the alleged affair.

“I’ve been looking for a reason to stay offline,” Graves wrote. “What’s really gonna f— her [Amy] up is when she finds out that Total Divas just hit me up.”

Polinsky also shared and deleted a video Carmella (real name is Leah Van Dale) sent to their daughter for her ninth birthday.

Graves is a former wrestler and color commentator for WWE. Despite news of the alleged affair, Graves is still appearing on Sunday night’s Elimination Chamber event, which left fans expressing their disappointment on Twitter.

Our reaction when Beth Phoenix told Corey Graves his comments about Mandy Rose makes everyone uncomfortable #WWEChamber #WomensTagTeamChampions pic.twitter.com/PFenkQHBnC — WrestleNewz.com (@wrestlenewz) February 18, 2019

“Why is @WWEGraves on commentary tonight after the stuff I’ve been hearing about him cheating on his wife with @CarmellaWWE,” one fan wrote.

“Maybe tonight isn’t the best night for Corey Graves to be fawning over another woman,” another wrote, referencing his comments about Mandy Rose.

“Am I the only one who wants to scream awkward when @WWEGraves talks about how hard he is for Mandy Rose ever since finding out about his affair? Listening to him on commentary is awkward af now,” another wrote.

“There’s something really gross about Corey Graves doing Women’s match commentary now,” another added.

Photo credit: WWE