WWE and Facebook Partner up for Live Streaming Wrestling Show

While Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage are the original Mega Powers, WWE and Facebook may have just usurped them.

WWE announced Wednesday morning that they and Facebook will partner to create and produce a live inter-gender wrestling show. “Mixed Match Challenge” will involve male and female Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown brands. The Superstars will compete in a single-elimination mixed tag-team tournament to win $100,000 to support the charity of their choice.

The streaming show will get 12 episodes starting Tuesday, January 16, at 10 p.m. ET. WWE did announce a pretty intriguing roster, but we’re not sure if they will be rotating in more talent as they roll out episodes.

From WWE.com:

RAW: Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Asuka, Bayley, Braun Strowman, Enzo Amore, Finn Balor, Goldust, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, The Miz, Final Fan Vote

SmackDown: Becky Lynch, Bobby Roode, Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Jimmy Uso, Lana, Naomi, Natalya, Rusev, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Final Fan Vote (member of The New Day)

Since Mixed Match Challenge will be airing directly following SmackDown for the first quarter of 2018, that means 205 Live will have to find a new home. We’ll keep you updated on that situation.

But as far as WWE‘s and Facebook‘s new baby goes, here’s what we can expect:

“Each 20-minute episode will reflect a progressive approach to production, with elements optimized for mobile consumption, experimentation and social interaction, including the ability for the WWE Universe to engage with Superstars during the show. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to select matchups, match stipulations and more, on Facebook,” WWE revealed their official statement.

This comes as big news for WWE as it continues to charge ahead in the race to become a media empire.