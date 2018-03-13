WWE Announces Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal for WrestleMania 34

With WWE’s Women’s Division already making history twice in 2018 with the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches, WWE decided it was time to make history one more time.

The company announced on Monday that at WrestleMania 34 the first Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal will take place, sering as the women’s wrestling version of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The legacy of The #FabulousMoolah will be honored in the first-ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal at #WrestleMania 34! pic.twitter.com/tSXl2VoimY — WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2018

The match is named after WWE Hall of Famer Fabulous Moolah, who was a pioneer in women’s professional wrestling as she held the WWF Women’s Championship for a whopping 27 years from 1956-84 as recognized by the WWE (though in reality she did drop the title a number of times between then).

No word yet on how many women will compete in the over-the-top battle royal, but the video package announcing the match did indicate that women from every WWE brand would be allowed to compete. This could allow a number of female wrestlers from the NXT roster to make the jump, such as NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon, Shayna Baszler, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay (known as The Iconic Duo) and Sanity faction member Nikki Cross.

The only women we know won’t be in the match are WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Asuka, as the two already have a championship match set on the card.

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal was introduced back at WrestleMania 30, with Cesaro, Big Show, Baron Corbin and Mojo Rawley winning the four Andre The Giant trophies.

Other matches for WrestleMania 34 that have already been announced include Roman Reigns versus Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship, A.J. Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship, The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins in a triple threat for the Intercontinental Championship, Flair vs. Asuka, and Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey taking on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag match.

For the record, the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal has not been announced for the WrestleMania 34 card.

Had she’d been alive, Monday would have been Moolah’s tag partner and close friend Mae Young’s 95th birthday. She was honored on Twitter by Stephanie McMahon.

#HappyBirthday to the one and only, The Great Mae Young, who would have been 95 years old today. I can only imagine how proud she & The Fabulous Moolah would be of the Women’s Evolution today. They are a huge part of why we’re here. #WomensEvolution #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/NuKL79otT1 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 12, 2018

“#HappyBirthday to the one and only, The Great Mae Young, who would have been 95 years old today. I can only imagine how proud she & The Fabulous Moolah would be of the Women’s Evolution today. They are a huge part of why we’re here.