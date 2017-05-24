WWE Extreme Rules Plans For Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks was on the forefront of the Women’s Revolution, and while The Boss seemed destined to be involved in the Women’s Championship feud no matter what happened with the Superstar Shake-Up, she has somehow been thrown into a feud with Alicia Fox that, quite frankly, seems beneath her.

What’s up with that, you ask?

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is planning for Sasha to be involved in a mixed tag team match at Extreme Rules. This was apparently set-up when Sasha smacked the daylights out of Noam in the ring this past week.

The rumor also lists Cedric Alexander, who returned from injury this week as Sasha’s likely partner. While it may seem odd to get Banks involved in this feud, paring her with Cedric Alexander could be designed more to get him over than anything else.

WWE was very high on him before his unfortunate injury and placing him with Sasha speaks volumes about how they must feel about his future.

As for the Women’s division, Bayley and Alexa Bliss will face off in a Kendo Stick on a Pole match for the RAW Women’s Championship match at Extreme Rules. If Alexa retains, Sasha would be the perfect fit for her next challenger.

There were also many rumors before WrestleMania that WWE was looking to turn Sasha heel on her BFF, Bayley, but with Nia and Alexa controlling the top of the heel card, it may make more sense to keep her as a babyface for the time being.

Up Next: Extreme Rules Match Card And Predictions