SPOILER: WWE Number 1 Contender Leaked

At Extreme Rules WWE will reveal the number one contender to face current Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar at the July PPV Great Balls of Fire.

According to Billi Bhatti of sportskeeda.com, the man who will walk out of Extreme Rules as number one contender has already been decided (SPOILERS).

Bhatti and his podcast, The Dirty Sheets, cited trustworthy sources in confirming that Samoa Joe will leave Extreme Rules as number one contender.

If this proves to be true, Joe’s victory will come as a surprise to many WWE fans. Competing against the likes of fan and WWE favorites such as Roman Reigns and Finn Balor, Joe is the least notable talent involved in the Fatal 5 Way.

However, Joe has been relatively hot in the past weeks, scoring consecutive wins on RAW. Upon his main roster debut, Joe was inserted into the upper echelon of WWE’s card. Introduced as a henchman for Triple H, Joe went on to have a long-term feud with fellow 5 Way combatant Seth Rollins.

If WWE follows through, what made them choose Samoa Joe?

Because he’ll be decidedly losing to Brock Lesnar. For guys like Balor, Reigns, Wyatt, and Rollins, getting squashed in a title match would harm their character’s perception. WWE has too much invested in them to have their top guys more or less assassinated by the Beast Incarnate. Joe makes for the perfect odd man out.

Although he’s nothing more than a glorified sacrifice, Joe should enjoy a nice elevation from winning this match and working with Lesnar. As Universal Champion, Lesnar offers the highest stage WWE owns. Stepping in the ring with him is bound to enhance one’s career. Even it lasts a few minutes.

Unfortunately, WWE’s transparency has killed its parody. With Brawn Strowman out, any WWE fan with an internet connection knows that whoever Brock fights (until Strowman returns) are nothing more than an exhibition. This lack of suspense is bound to hurt WWE in the coming months. Basically, WWE will be in a holding pattern while Stroman heals. It only takes a bit of logic to understand why Brock Lesnar is not coming off of that title anytime soon.

It’s worth re-iterating that WWE can change their mind in the instances leading up to Extreme Rules, but this Joe idea makes sense. As a guy the company isn’t too terribly invested in, a throw-away match with Lesnar is OK. That way, talent like Roman and Balor can enter into compelling feuds where they can remain victorious, therefore, hot.

