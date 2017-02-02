Eric Bischoff Speaks Out About Seth Rollins’ Injury

Seth Rollins recent knee injury has devastated the WWE Universe. After missing last year’s Wrestlemania due to a near identical injury, Rollins was close to reclaiming his top spot in the WWE pecking order with a Mania match against Triple H. While the news is heartbreaking for Rollins, former WCW President, Eric Bischoff, sees a golden opportunity for the rest of the WWE roster. On his latest podcast, Bischoff spoke out on the setback.

“I feel bad for Seth. I can only imagine, especially in today’s environment, getting that opportunity to step on that main stage. At the biggest show on Earth in this industry and probably others. To lose that opportunity so close to the date has to be emotionally devastating. I never met Seth Rollins but I feel for him. I hope he does the work, keeps his chin up and comes back and proves that third time is a charm.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think the opportunity that it creates as much for other performers in the WWE that are going to have to step in to that slot is the opportunity for the writers to really get their heads together and put as much pressure on themselves as some of talent feels some times to come up with a story and an angle that allows that transition to be as seamless as possible. If I was a fly and could pick my wall that would be the wall I would want to be on. The one where I could watch the writers work their way around that. That’s when injuries bring out the best or the worst on the creative team.”

With only two months until the big event, the WWE creative team will certainly be scrambling to find a way to get Triple H in a Wrestlemania match that fans will be excited for if Seth Rollins cant’ go.

While we certainly hope for The Architecht can rebuild and reclaim his spot in time, we made our choices for five suitable replacements. Let us know in the comments below who you’d like to see take Rollins’ place.

You can listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast discussing the Royal Rumble, Undertaker’s Wrestlemania plans and Seth Rollins’ knee injury below:

