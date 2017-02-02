WWE

WWE: Dolph Ziggler Attends The Women’s March On Washington

Nearly a million women have descended upon Washington D.C. today to protest for women’s rights amidst the election of Donald Trump. The women were not marching alone, however, as WWE Smackdown LIVE superstar, Dolph Ziggler showed up to cover the event on his Facebook page.

After the election, Ziggler took to his Twitter account to attempt to start a neutral discussion on the state of the country, but received mixed results.

Regardless of what side of the aisle you fall on, it’s refreshing to see a high profile WWE superstar attempt to use his celebrity to bridge the gap, and there’s no better way to do that than to be on the front lines.

