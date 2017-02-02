WWE: Dolph Ziggler Attends The Women’s March On Washington

Nearly a million women have descended upon Washington D.C. today to protest for women’s rights amidst the election of Donald Trump. The women were not marching alone, however, as WWE Smackdown LIVE superstar, Dolph Ziggler showed up to cover the event on his Facebook page.

After the election, Ziggler took to his Twitter account to attempt to start a neutral discussion on the state of the country, but received mixed results.

Videos by PopCulture.com

serious Q, when recount is done & electoral college votes in #PEOTUS we all try to work together OR

“not your president” so nah? — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 6, 2016

@ageofthefever never publicly supported a candidate. I, personally want to work toward eliminating racism, sexism, etc. discussion is key — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 6, 2016

@patdsez what ends that I like, do you know of? Protesting is great. When it’s over keep protesting til 2020? Or go to work on country? — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 6, 2016

Regardless of what side of the aisle you fall on, it’s refreshing to see a high profile WWE superstar attempt to use his celebrity to bridge the gap, and there’s no better way to do that than to be on the front lines.

You can check back in with Dolph on his Facebook page, here.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Kurt Angle Headed To The Hall Of Fame /If WWE Stars Came Out To Real Songs / Get Ready To See A Lot More Of Brock Lesnar / Eric Bischoff Explains Why Goldberg’s WCW Streak Came To An End /New Wrestlemania Opponent For AJ Styles / What Happened To The Brahma Bull Belt? / Is Thuganomics John Cena Making A Comeback? / Roman Reigns Is Winning The Universal Championship / Randy Orton Throws A Jab At UFC’s Conor McGregor / Enzo Amore Posts Childhood Photo With Shawn Michaels / Top 5 Wrestlemania Opponents For The Undertaker / Why Dolph Ziggler Hates John Cena … For Real / John Cena Teases Kenny Omega