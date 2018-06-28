Former WWE Diva Stacy Keibler Gives Birth to Second Child

Stacy Keibler has given birth to her second child, she revealed on Wednesday.

The baby boy, named Bodhi Brooks Pobre, was actually born at home on June 18, but the former wrestler kept the arrival under wraps until now.

“Born at home, on 6.18.18 our sweet little man Bodhi Brooks Pobre entered our world,” Keibler wrote on Instagram. “His spirit melts our hearts [heart emojis] We feel beyond blessed ! [prayer emoji] [Family of 4] [Second home birth] [Welcome to the world].”

Bodhi’s father is Keibler’s husband, Jared Pobre. The couple are also parents to 3-year-old Ava.

Rumors of the former WWE Diva’s pregnancy first surfaced on May 25 in an Us Weekly report. She only confirmed the pregnancy on June 12, just six days before Bodhi was born.

Keibler’s life trajectory has change tremendously over the past decade. She left WWE in 2006 after nearly a decade in the wrestling industry. She started focusing on acting roles and other media appearances.

The most notable of these post-WWE gigs was a runner-up finish on Dancing With the Stars season 2. She also gained national attention when she dated one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, George Clooney, from 2011 to 2013.

However, her life took a turn after she met Pobre. She soon settled down with the Future Ads CEO and started a family.

“Life can be unpredictable. You feel one way, and then … boom!” she wrote in a 2014 blog post. “You need to entirely change your perspective. That is certainly what happened to me this past year. Until I started dating Jared, the idea of being married and having a family was never on my radar. I was just hoping that the right love would find me.”

She continued, “But after a serendipitous reconnection with Jared, a friend who turned out to be my soulmate, we created a family together almost instantly. Talk about a serious change in my reality! This year and the holiday season especially has me feeling so nostalgic about family — my family, my new family, and of course, the newest addition to our family. Ava has graced us with such joy, such light and such love–we never saw it coming. She is our special little lady, and I couldn’t be more thankful for how she has opened my heart.”

Keibler’s low-key birth announcement photo has racked up nearly 4,000 likes in the hour since it was posted. No other details on Bodhi’s arrival have been revealed.