WWE: Dean Ambrose And The Miz Enter The Royal Rumble!

The first Smackdown LIVE of 2017 kicked off with new Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose hosting the Ambrose Asylum. Ambrose didn’t waste any time letting it be known that he would be the first Smackdown champion to be entering in the 2017 Royal Rumble.

Former IC champion, The Miz, was quick to interrupt Dean and announce that he would also be joining Ambrose in the Rumble. Miz then demanded that Ambrose give back the title he “stole” from him last week on Smackdown. Instead, Ambrose handed over the Miz’s “participation award.” Ambrose then got the best of a brawl with Miz, leaving him lying with a Dirty Deeds DDT to the horror of Maryse.

Ambrose and Miz add to an already star studded Rumble that includes Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker! Their entry does lead us to believe the Intercontinental Championship will not be defended at the Rumble.

