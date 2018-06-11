10 WWE Contract Expiration Dates Confirmed

Not everyone can be a WWE Superstar, but no one can be a WWE Superstar forever.

News of WWE contracts has made several headlines in 2018. Ranging from Sasha Banks’ new deal to the melodrama surrounding Brock Lesnar‘s contract, we’re officially treating wrestler’s legal agreements the same way we do NBA offseasons.

With this in mind, Fightful.com just published ten names and the details of their expiring contracts.

Brock Lesnar

If recent history has taught us anything, it’s that Brock Lesnar is a bull at the negotiation table. Maybe sitting across from him are simply intimidated, or maybe Paul Heyman actually is a shrewd advocate, regardless, Lesnar typically gets what he wants.

The recent headline suggests that Lesnar and WWE have a touch-and-go agreement that allows Vine McMahon to call up Lesnar whenever he needs him. While the details of Lesnar’s current deal are still hazy, we now know when it expires:

August 2018

Paige

We all hope Paige would enjoy a long and decorated WWE career, however, a career-ending neck injury has us all rearranging our prayers for Paige.

While she won’t be wrestling again, she does look to have scored a fruitful gig as SmackDown’s General Manager. We don’t know exactly when her current deal expires, but we do have a clue:

2019

Mauro Ranallo

The man who some people see as the future voice of WWE will need a new contract to manifest those big aspirations. Mauro’s deal ends in June 2019.

At the moment, Ranallo strictly does NXT commentary. But his talent is undeniable and, if he wants to, he’ll lead RAW’s announce team one day.

The Miz

In February, news broke that WWE and the 8-time Intercontinental Champion had reached a multi-year deal. We can now confirm that the A-Lister will be around until at least 2022.

The better question, though, is how many turns with the WWE Championship will he have by then?

Mojo Rawley

While you may not like Mojo, WWE certainly does. The former NFL player was part of WWE’s 2018 contract bonanza as he inked a new deal in February.

His new contract ends in 2020.

Mandy Rose

With Absolution dissolving, Ms. Rose will try to make it own her own as a solo star. It may take a few years, but Rose may be destined for big things in WWE. She’ll have until late 2020 to prove herself.

Daniel Bryan

For the dedicated followers of WWE’s news cycle, Bryan’s expiring contract is one of the juicier subplots in wrestling right now. While it may be silly to think he’ll leave, it’s at least a fun thing to think about it. We’ll know for sure by September 2018.

Big Show

Trolls have been clamoring for Big Show’s retirement for a few years now, but the 46-year old still has money to make. While his days as a main eventer are done, we can look for Show to stick around until Spring 2021.

Kevin Owens

Traditional fans may hope the KO’s contract expires tomorrow. However, the former Universal Champion signed a new WWE deal in May of 2018.

The 34-year old is a made man in WWE and will be relied upon as a top villain until April 2023.

Stephanie McMahon

Obviously, Steph will be a part of WWE until the world ends, but her in-ring contract expires well before then (hopefully).

McMahon’s “talent” contract expires on October 7, 2019. For those hoping she’ll leave, contact Ted Turner for a WCW reboot.