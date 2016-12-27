WWE: Cody Rhodes Not Happy With Dusty Rhodes Segment On RAW

Tonight on RAW, Bayley brought Goldust a “Bayley Bear” that was made in the honor of WWE Hall of Famer, Dusty Rhodes. Bayley mentioned how much Goldust’s father had meant to her while she was in NXT. It was a surprisingly sentimental moment that made for a nice tribute to Goldust’s late father.

The moment did not last long, however, as the Golden Truth were interrupted by The Club. Karl Anderson grabbed the Beat dressed in black and yellow polka-dots and ripped it’s head off.

While Goldust may have signed off on the angle, his brother and former WWE star, Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the segment.

Not gonna’ say something mean or blow a whistle. All I can say…is that whoever produced that, I hope they never know what this feels like — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 27, 2016

It appears that the rift between Cody and WWE, and perhaps even his half-brother, isn’t any closer to being healed.

Did you feel that the segment was in poor taste?

