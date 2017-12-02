WWE Announces Three Title Matches for ‘Clash of Champions’

WWE announced three championship matches for Clash of Champions, SmackDown Live’s next pay-per-view on Dec. 17.

Charlotte Flair will defend her Smackdown Live Women’s Championship against Natalya, the woman she beat to win the title back at Survivor Series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Baron Corbin will defend the United States Championship in a triple threat against Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler and The Usos will defend the Smackdown Live Tag Team Championships against both The New Day and Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin.

WWE Champion AJ Styles already has his match set for the event, as he’ll take on Jinder Mahal.

Clash of Champions takes place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Dec. 17, 2017.