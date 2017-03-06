Chris Jericho Returns With A Sweet New Jacket

Many members of the cynical internet wrestling community were disgusted by Kevin Owens’ 22 second loss to Goldberg at WWE Fastlane, and while I don’t agree with their disdain, I would like to offer them some solace. For something really great came out of last night’s main event – Chris Jericho returned with a fancy new jacket!

Kevin Owens’ demise came the moment he heard the familiar opening sounds of Chris Jericho’s “Break Down The Walls” theme song. Surely, Owens knew his former best friend might want to show up and cause some havoc during the biggest match of his career, right? Perhaps it wasn’t the music or even the realization that Jericho was back that caused the distraction. Perhaps Owesns, like a center fielder blinded by the sun, got lost in the bright lights of Y2J’s shiny new overcoat and it allowed Goldberg just enough time to hit the most legendary spear in wrestling..

Videos by PopCulture.com

I understand how some don’t like to see 50 year old “part timers” get pushed over “full timers” but seriously, did you see Chris Jericho’s new jacket?

It was glorious!

Jericho lost his last fancy jacket when Dean Ambrose tore it up during their 2016 feud (he still owes him $10,000 by the way). Since then, he’s been relegated to only scarves and vests.

The bedazzlement on Jericho’s new jacket is a symbol to the world that he has been reborn a new and is ready to avenge the savage betrayal that was bestowed upon him during the Festival of Friendship.

The only thing we don’t know yet is how Jericho’s new coat will coordinate with a United States Championship that hasn’t been seen on TV for three weeks. Will Y2J be wearing both when he presumably takes on Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 33?

Tune in to RAW tonight on the USA Network at 8pm ET to find out.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast.

MORE WWE: A Goldberg Championship Will Be The Last Of Its Kind / Twitter Reacts To Goldberg’s Championship / Bayley Ends Charlotte’s PPV Streak